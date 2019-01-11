Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Caribbean honeymoon looks dreamy—Watch

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas are currently in the Caribbean enjoying their honeymoon time. The newlywed couple is chilling by the pool, letting their hair loose and clicking pictures at the beautiful backdrop.

The much-in-love Nick shared a gorgeous picture with wifey PeeCee on Instagram and even put up a video as his story. A fan club shared the video link where Priyanka can be seen donning a yellow bikini while she enjoys her swing time.

Check photo and watch the video:

Well, the duo is certainly giving some major couple goals!

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas's fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. She had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

The gorgeous couple hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first guests to arrive at the reception and blessed the couple.

Much like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Nickyanka too hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. Both the receptions were a gala affair with celebrities and several high profile dignitaries making their presence felt at the do.