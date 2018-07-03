हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra poses with rumoured beau Nick Jonas and mom Madhu Chopra in one frame—See pic

The pic is from the star-studded pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the talk of the town these days. Their relationship rumours are going strong each day and reports of the two willing to tie the knot have also surfaced. While neither of them has officially admitted to being in a relationship, their Instagram PDA and public appearances are proof that there is something more than what meets the eye. Nick came all the way to Mumbai with Priyanka and met her mother, Madhu Chopra. The rumoured couple also arrived together at the star-studded pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

A picture from the event has caught the attention of netizens. Priyanka, her mother Madhu Chopra, Nick and Priyanka's manager can be seen posing in the picture. All the Nick Jonas- Priyanka Chopra fans just can't stop going gaga over the pic which brings together Nick and Priyanka's mother in a single frame.

Check out the pic, as shared by an Instagram fan page:

The rumours of their relationship aren't fresh as it all began back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will have an ensemble star cast. Besides Pee Cee and Salman, the film stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles.

