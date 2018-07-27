Priyanka Chopra quits Salman Khan's Bharat for beau Nick Jonas. Will it affect her terms with Arpita Khan?

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who was all set to make her comeback to Bollywood with Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan has walked out of the project. And the actress took the 'sudden' decision because of her 'quick' decision to wed beau and American singer Nick Jonas, which is likely to take place in October this year. As per a US Weekly report, Priyanka and Nick exchanged rings with each other on her 36th birthday in London.

On Friday morning, Zafar took to Twitter to announce the news giving a major hint that Priyanka's decision reached the team 'in the Nick of time' and that he is very very happy about the actress. "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life," he tweeted.

While the fans of the Desi girl are rejoicing to know about Priyanka getting hitched, there are few who are despondent to know that she won't be featuring opposite Salman anymore. At least, in near future. Priyanka and Salman's jodi is considered a hit and they together make a lovable pair onscreen. The duo starred together in many films and was last seen in 2008 released 'God Tussi Great Ho'.

However, the relationship between them soured afterwards and they did not work with each other after 2008. It was reported that a fallout that took place between them after Priyanka said no to Salman for a film he was producing. The film had featured Sohail Khan and Kareena Kapoor was later taken in as the lead heroine.

Priyanka, who shared a close bond with Salman's sister Arpita and was keen to make her comeback to Bollywood after her stint in Hollywood. When Arpita came to know about this, she broke the ice between the two stars following which Priyanka was cast as the leading actress of 'Bharat'.

In fact, after Arpita's recommendation of Priyanka, Salman had even gone a way ahead to introduce her as the female lead of the film on his Twitter handle. However, PC's pulling out the plug like this has left the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star totally baffled.

It is a known fact that Salman is very particular about commitments. And only time will tell if Salman and Arpita will continue to maintain the same bond with PC any longer. Moreover, if he will ever work with her in the future?