Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of her unique wedding invitations — Pics inside

PeeCee has replaced the traditional old 'Shaadi Ke Ladoos' with macaroons for the invitation!

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After the fairytale wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, global icon Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are set to ring wedding bells and the bride-to-be shared some glimpses of her unique wedding invitation with her fans. 

PeeCee, who was all out and about shopping for her wedding with mother Madhu Chopra in Paris, has been sending out her wedding invitations to the guests. And the 36-year-old diva has come out with a unique concept. She replaced the traditional old 'Shaadi Ke Ladoos' with macaroons for the invitation!

Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka shared snaps of the invitations that she had already send out. Green in colour, the invite looks elegant with golden border and macaroons inside the box.

Take a look at her post here:

As per reports, the wedding festivities will begin from November end which will include Sangeet, Mehendi and two separate weddings.

Recently, several reports stated that Priyanka has decided to pay a visit to the Umaid Palace along with her in-laws to ensure things are happening as planned for her dream wedding.

Last week, Priyanka and Nick stopped by the Beverly Hills courthouse to fill out the necessary paperwork to obtain a marriage license in the United States. In August, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for a Roka ceremony and a gala celebration.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka chopra weddingBollywoodPriyanka Nick wedding

