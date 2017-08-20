close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Priyanka Chopra shares her late night troubles on Twitter

The actress took to Twitter and shared a picture and captioned the snap, "So when sleep evades me and thoughts engulf my mind. I wonder is it jet lag or just memories on overdrive #latenightmusings."

ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 13:34
Priyanka Chopra shares her late night troubles on Twitter
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The actress took to Twitter and shared a picture and captioned the snap, "So when sleep evades me and thoughts engulf my mind. I wonder is it jet lag or just memories on overdrive #latenightmusings."

 

But she is confused whether it is the result of jet lag or "memories on overdrive".

The actress, who has been juggling work between the US and India, is back in Mumbai.

On August 16, she had tweeted, "Off and away. Mumbai meri jaan...Home sweet home."

Priyanka then posted, "Is it ok to just be home finally and just watch TV and procrastinate while I jetlag for a day before I dive into work?"

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her next Hollywood project 'Isn't it Romantic?' alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine.

TAGS

Priyanka ChopraTwitterIndiaUSLiam HemsworthAdam DeVine

From Zee News

Thousands of Rajinikanth&#039;s fans gather in Trichy, urge actor to join politics
People

Thousands of Rajinikanth's fans gather in Trichy, urge...

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics
People

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee
People

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment
People

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment

My character in &#039;Babumoshai Bandookbaaz&#039; is morally bankrupt: Jatin
Movies

My character in 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' is moral...

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and Shweta
People

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and S...

Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s songs not launching in September
Music

Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs not launching in September

Balakrishna&#039;s &#039;Paisa Vasool&#039; trailer takes Internet by storm - Watch
Regional

Balakrishna's 'Paisa Vasool' trailer takes I...

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi
People

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video