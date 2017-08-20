Priyanka Chopra shares her late night troubles on Twitter

New Delhi: The actress took to Twitter and shared a picture and captioned the snap, "So when sleep evades me and thoughts engulf my mind. I wonder is it jet lag or just memories on overdrive #latenightmusings."

But she is confused whether it is the result of jet lag or "memories on overdrive".

The actress, who has been juggling work between the US and India, is back in Mumbai.

On August 16, she had tweeted, "Off and away. Mumbai meri jaan...Home sweet home."

Priyanka then posted, "Is it ok to just be home finally and just watch TV and procrastinate while I jetlag for a day before I dive into work?"

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her next Hollywood project 'Isn't it Romantic?' alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine.