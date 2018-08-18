Priyanka Chopra shares inside pics from her roka ceremony with Nick Jonas

New Delhi: Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra made her engagement with international pop-sensation Nick Jonas official on Saturday. The actress shared an adorable picture of the couple in which the two are seen embracing. Priyanka's gorgeous engagement ring, which she first flaunted at Manish Malhotra's bithday bash was also shining bright in the pic. The actress's family hosted a roka ceremony at their residence with close friends and family in attendance.

Pee Cee took to Instagram to share inside pics from the ceremony.

Captioned as “The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings”

Check out the post here:

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional roka ceremony at her bungalow in Mumbai. Both were seen in traditional Indian outfits, Priyanka wore a yellow outfit while Nick donned an off-white kurta pyjama. The ceremony was attended by their family members including Parineeti Chopra. Later, her close friend Arpita Khan and writer Mushtaq Sheikh were also spotted at her residence.

Well, we bet you just can't take your eyes off the beautiful pics! Priyanka and Nick look perfect together and we just can't wait for more pics to surface on the internet.

Priyanka and Nick met at the Met Gala in 2016 but their relationship rumours began in May this year. The duo started to make headlines after they got snapped in each other's company on several occasions.

The actress had remained tight lipped about her relationship status all this time and had earlier said that she will talk about her personal life only when she feels that the time is right for her.

Well, looks like the right time finally arrived!

Here's wishing hearty congratulations to the star couple.