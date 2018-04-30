Priyanka Chopra shuts down marriage rumours like a boss

New Delhi: Amid various rumours floating on social media, a rumour of Priyanka Chopra getting secretly married caught everyone's attention. However, the actress quickly took to social media to put an end to all the speculations.

Sharing the picture of an evil eye bracelet, which Twitterati mistook for a mangalsutra, Priyanka wrote, "Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol."

https://t.co/EkUEgfbO75

Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol pic.twitter.com/WPdIxXIx1I — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2018

Priyanka firmly believes that one is single till he is married. She once said in a statement, " "When there is a ring on the finger, the world will know. I believe you are single until you are married."'

It all started when Priyanka, who is currently touring in Assam, posted a picture from her trip. Although there is nothing unusual about the photograph, a bracelet around her wrist, which is not a mangalsutra but looks like one was spotted by the netizens.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 28, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

Priyanka has never shied away from expressing her desire to get married and have children.However, the actress feels she is yet to meet her Mr Right. Last year, she had spoken at length about her ideal man in an interview with a leading magazine.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with the third season of Quantico. She is also set to make her comeback in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which is slated to hit the screens on Eid 2019.