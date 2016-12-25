Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra share screen space for Dharma 2.0!

New Delhi: Have you ever thought how Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra and hunk Sidharth Malhotra would look together? Well, Dharma Productions' ad production division 'Dharma 2.0' has made the dream come true by casting this sexy duo together for the very first time!

Excited much?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Pee Cee - who is currently on a short break in India - has taken up some endorsements and this ad with Karan Johar's ad banner is one amongst her work commitments.

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra shared a glimpse of the duo online and captioned it, ''Here it is... beautiful shoot with beautiful people... Dharma2.0'.'

Have a look:

Two gorgeous stars shot for Dharma 2.0 last night. Guess who? Fun stuff coming your way! #freshpair #dharma2.0 #shootlife pic.twitter.com/UY1BaxAy9R — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) December 23, 2016

We really look forward to this advertisement and how their chemistry shapes up. Who knows whether KJo might cast them together in his next!