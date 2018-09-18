Priyanka Chopra sits on Nick Jonas's lap while enjoying her 'ranch life'! See pic

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas's love story sets major relationship goals! The love-struck couple has been chilling together in and around LA for past few days and their pictures have flooded the internet as well.

Priyanka recently shared a picture where she can be seen sitting on Nick's lap. Check out her caption: “Ranch life #crew”

The duo got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.