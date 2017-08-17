close
Priyanka Chopra slammed for wearing tricolour dupatta; trolls ask her to apologise!

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is in news again and this time around it is for a not-so-good reason. PeeCee posted a small clip of hers on Instagram wearing a tricolour dupatta on Independence Day.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 13:07
Priyanka Chopra slammed for wearing tricolour dupatta; trolls ask her to apologise!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is in news again and this time around it is for a not-so-good reason. PeeCee posted a small clip of hers on Instagram wearing a tricolour dupatta on Independence Day.

However, people trolled her for disgracing the tricolour and asked for an apology. While there were some who tried to defend the actress but trollers had a field day in mocking the actress and telling her to go back to the US.

Here's what some of the trollers wrote on her Insta handle:

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

TAGS

Priyanka ChopraIndependence Daytricolour dupattaPriyankaPeeCeeBollywoodpriyanka trolled

