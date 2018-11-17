हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun in Delhi; Nick Jonas showers love on his bride-to-be—Pics

The much-in-love couple will soon tie the knot and as per reports, the location is Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun in Delhi; Nick Jonas showers love on his bride-to-be—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After the much-awaited Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh wedding, all eyes are set on the next Bollywood couple who will walk down the aisle, yes, we are talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The much-in-love couple will soon tie the knot and as per reports, the location is Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The actress's bridal shower and bachelorette pics took social media by storm and have left fans excited for the wedding! Even though 'Nickyanka' haven't officially shared their wedding dates, rumour mills are rife that the couple will be tying the knot on December 2.

Priyanka is currently shooting for Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' in Delhi. The actress took to Instagram to share a few pics captioning them as, “Cause the sun always shines on me... #onsetshenanigans #hairfordays”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka's fiance, Nick dropped a comment on the pic which will make your heart go 'aww'.

Check it out here:

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship as well as engagement official via social media in August this year. The couple shared pictures from their traditional roka ceremony on social media, making fans go gaga over them

Things have progressed quickly for this adorable couple as it was only last year that we heard rumours of something brewing between the two.

Well, with December approaching, we can't help but wait for the 'Nickyanka' wedding!

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasnickyankaPriyanka and Nick wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close