Priyanka Chopra talks about wedding plans, says 'I believe you are single until you are married'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who will soon be making an appearance on the popular television talk show 'Koffee with Karan' season 5, has some interesting thoughts about marriage and relationships. On filmmaker Karan Johar's program, PeeCee answered some engaging questions in a fun-filled manner.

When KJo asked the 'Quantico' star about her wedding plans, she said, "When there is a ring on the finger, the world will know. I believe you are single until you are married."

Way to go Piggy Chops!

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the second season of American drama series ‘Quantico’.

Also, the 34-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her debut Hollywood film ‘Baywatch’. The movie, which is an adaptation of the 1990's popular TV show of the same name, also stars Dwayne Bravo and Zac Efron.

(With inputs from agencies)