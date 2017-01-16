close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Priyanka Chopra talks about wedding plans, says 'I believe you are single until you are married'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 16:56
Priyanka Chopra talks about wedding plans, says &#039;I believe you are single until you are married&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who will soon be making an appearance on the popular television talk show 'Koffee with Karan' season 5, has some interesting thoughts about marriage and relationships. On filmmaker Karan Johar's program, PeeCee answered some engaging questions in a fun-filled manner.

When KJo asked the 'Quantico' star about her wedding plans, she said, "When there is a ring on the finger, the world will know. I believe you are single until you are married."

Way to go Piggy Chops!

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the second season of American drama series ‘Quantico’. 

Also, the 34-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her debut Hollywood film ‘Baywatch’. The movie, which is an adaptation of the 1990's popular TV show of the same name, also stars Dwayne Bravo and Zac Efron.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 16:56

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.