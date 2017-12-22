Priyanka Chopra: The only female to make it to Forbes top 10 Indian celebs

New Delhi: Forbes has released its India Celebrity 100 list and Priyanka Chopra is the only female to make it to the top 10.

Standing tall at number seven, the Bajirao Mastani star earned a whopping Rs 68 crore in the year 2017.

Her stint in Quantico and her debut Hollywood flick Baywatch helped her to rake in big numbers.

But, despite this, there are eight fewer women than last year, perhaps due to the exclusion of the fame quotient, which was given substantial weight in Forbes previous years' computations.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has topped the list for the second consecutive year.

The 51-year-old actor earned Rs 232.83 crore in 2017, backed by endorsements of several consumer-facing brands.

The 'King of Romance', Shah Rukh Khan, came at second rank with Rs 170.5 crore and Indian-skipper Virat Kohli came in at number three with earnings of Rs 100.72 crore in 2017.

Although the top three held on to their ranks, their cumulative earnings declined by almost 20 percent, down to Rs 504.05 crore compared to last year's total of Rs 626.52 crore.

Akshay Kumar and Former Indian Batsman Sachin Tendulkar rounded the Top 5 with earnings of Rs 98.25 crore and Rs 82.50 crore respectively.

With blockbuster hits like Dangal and critically acclaimed Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan came in at sixth with earnings of Rs 68.75 crore in the year 2017.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who has followed up her 2016 Olympic silver medal with a series of victories at the world level, climbed 49 points to number 13.

Other non-cricketing sportspersons to make it to the list include Kidambi Srikanth, the only Indian badminton player to win four Superseries titles in a year, and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, the fourth-highest international goal scorer in contemporary football.

Here are the Top 10 in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list:

1) Salman Khan (Rs. 232.83 crore)

2) Shah Rukh Khan (Rs. 170.50 crore)

3) Virat Kohli (Rs. 100.72 crore)

4) Akshay Kumar (Rs. 98.25 crore)

5) Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 82.50 crore)

6) Aamir Khan (Rs. 68.75 crore)

7) Priyanka Chopra (Rs. 68 crore)

8) MS Dhoni (Rs. 63.77 crore)

9) Hrithik Roshan (Rs. 63.12 crore)

10) Ranveer Singh (Rs. 62.63 crore)

The Celebrity 100 list comprises of earnings between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017.