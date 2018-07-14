हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra to ring in birthday with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' and Hollywood's 'Alex Parrish', Priyanka Chopra took the internet by storm when rumours of her dating life began coming forward. Rumour has it that Pee Cee is dating international pop sensation Nick Jonas. While neither PeeCee nor Jonas have refuted or accepted the rumours, their social media PDA and public appearances have told us that something is brewing between the two.

Priyanka is constantly juggling between India and USA to fulfil work commitments. The actress is back in the US currently and will most probably spend her birthday there. 

Priyanka turns a year older on July 18, 2018. With the rumours of her and Nick Jonas dating, fans are eager to know if Pee Cee will celebrate her birthday with her rumoured beau. Well, if reports are to be believed, Piggy Chops will indeed celebrate her birthday with Nick!

As per a Pinkvilla report, the actress will ring in her birthday in New York City with rumoured boyfriend Nick. As Jonas is busy with work commitments, he won't be able to fly out of the country. The rumoured couple will be hosting an intimate party for their friends, says the report.

Nick came all the way to Mumbai with Priyanka and met her mother, Madhu Chopra. The rumoured couple also arrived together at the star-studded pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

The rumours of Priyanka and Nick's relationship aren't fresh as it all began back in 2017. Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will have an ensemble star cast. 

The actress will also star in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'.

