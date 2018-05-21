Priyanka Chopra visits Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Actress and global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights Priyanka Chopra is visiting the Rohingya refugee camps on a field visit.

Priyanka on Monday tweeted a photograph of herself from an aircraft looking out of the window.

"Follow my Instagram to share my experiences as I visit the Rohingya refugee camps on this Unicef field visit. Children uprooted, the world needs to care. We need to care," she captioned the image.

Priyanka, 35, has worked with Unicef for a decade and was appointed as the national and global Unicef goodwill ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively. She promotes causes such as environment, health and education and women's rights among many others.

Almost 700,000 refugees have fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar and arrived in Cox's Bazar since August 2017, according to the UN.

Last year, Priyanka had met Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

The actress has flown to Dhaka from London, where she attended her friend and actress Meghan Markle's wedding to British Royal Prince Harry.