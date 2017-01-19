close
Priyanka Chopra wins big at People's Choice Awards one more time! Watch

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 12:03
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is making India proud on every opportunity she gets abroad. The fabulous actress, who is successfully working in the international land with her television series 'Quantico' season two sizzled at the People's Choice Awards recently and win big too!

Yes! Several pictures have gone viral on the social media where Priyanka can be seen accepting her award for the Best Drama TV Actress yet again. She won the same award last year for her maiden show 'Quantico' season 1 and now the second season of the same show has given her an equal edge over others.

A few days back, PeeCee braved a concussion on the sets of her show where she slipped as she was performing a scene, and had to be hospitalised immediately. However, the actress recuperated well and in the pictures shared by her various fan clubs on Instagram, we can see she has made 'twirling' all fun!

Piggy Chops plays Alex Parrish in 'Quantico'. She thanked her fans on Twitter with a video message.

Congratulations PeeCee, nobody ain't like desi girl!

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:33

