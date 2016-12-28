Priyanka Chopra's befitting reply to haters who are trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby Taimur!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the 'controversy' surrounding the name of diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan's son. Bebo and the 'Hum Tum' hunk are being trolled by the Internet users for naming their child Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

"I am very private about my personal life always and because I am a believer that even though public people are for public consumption, there is a part of their life which makes them human and makes them personal," DNA quoted her as saying.

Pee Cee further said, "And I definitely think it is no one’s business what a family decides to do and what happens within the 4 walls of their house. It is such a wonderful moment and it is such a beautiful baby and he already has Kareena’s pout. I am very excited for both Saif and Bebo. And the child is going to be a Prince and people need to focus on that."

Well, Piggy Chops makes a lot of sense here!

The name of Kareena's son is being debated online as Taimur was the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia. He also invaded India in 1398.

Saif' son was born on December 20 this year at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.