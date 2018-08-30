Priyanka Chopra's comment on future mother-in-law Denis Jonas's dance post gives desi girl vibes—Check inside

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra hails from a true blue Punjabi family and looks like her wedding is going to be one big fat Indian shadi. The actress recently got rokafied and was brimming with glow in all her pictures from the special day.

Priyanka and international singer Nick Jonas got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018. Days after the party, Nick's mommy and PeeCee's future mom-in-law Denise Jonas shared a dance video on her Instagram.

It went viral in no time as Denise was seen shaking leg with Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra and that too on a Punjabi song '3 Peg'. Denise Jonas captioned her post: “Thank you @madhumalatifor being patient with my lack of dance skills! I miss you. #engagementparty.

Watch video here:

Well, what's even cuter is the fact that our desi girl made sure to drop an adorable comment on the post. Check screen grab of the comments here:

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.