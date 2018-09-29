हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's fiance Nick Jonas arrives in India to meet his ladylove

The 'Jealous' singer was minus any entourage this time as he got clicked by the shutterbugs.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s fiance Nick Jonas arrives in India to meet his ladylove
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actress Priyanka Chopra's boyfriend and American singer Nick Jonas on Friday landed at Mumbai airport. The singer flew down to Mumbai to be with her as she shoots for her film 'The Sky Is Pink'. 

This time, the 'Jealous' singer was minus any entourage and was clicked in all black as he arrived at the airport. 

Take a look at his photos here: 

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas

In the meantime, Priyanka is currently shooting for Sky is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Waseem. The actress recently shared a photo of herself dressed in an off-white dress with a caption, 'Reflections'. 

Priyanka Chopra

In the movie, Priyanka plays the role of Aditi Chaudhary who is the mother of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, reports DNA.  Zaira Wasim plays Priyanka's daughter in the film and it will be interesting to see the two actresses share screen space for the first time. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka and Farhan were last seen together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

The film has been written by Shonali Bose and the dialogues have been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Bose has earlier directed offbeat films like 'Margarita with a Straw' and 'Amu'.

Earlier, Priyanka was to return to the big screens with Salman Khan's 'Bharat' but the actress backed out of the film, fuelling the speculations of her engagement to Nick Jonas. Fans went in a frenzy as Pee Cee was rumoured to be engaged to Nick and with time, gradually, the actress made things official via Instagram. Nick and Priyanka's Roka ceremony pictures were all over the digital space and heartiest congratulations poured in from different parts of the world.

In the meantime, we look forward to some new sets of pictures of the recently engaged couple together! 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sky Is Pink, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Waseem

