Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's fiance Nick Jonas to arrive early at his wedding venue for this special reason?

Priyanka is currently busy shooting for 'The Sly is Pink' in Delhi while Nick has already left for India.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s fiance Nick Jonas to arrive early at his wedding venue for this special reason?
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The wedding boom in Bollywood continues with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gearing up to tie the knot this December! One of the most-adored couples of Bollywood (and Hollywood), Priyanka and Nick have opted for a Jodhpur wedding. As per a FilmFare report, the wedding will take place on December 2 and 3.

Filmfare reports that Nick will arrive at the wedding venue before anyone else to brush up his dancing skills with wedding choreographer Ganesh Hegde. The international pop sensation will also practise the songs he will be performing at the sangeet ceremony.

The report further states that the list of songs that Nick is going to perform include a couple of Priyanka's Bollywood songs as well. Nick will also shake a leg with his bride-to-be on song 'Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani and 'Gallan Goodiyan' from 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship as well as engagement official via social media in August this year. The couple shared pictures from their traditional roka ceremony on social media, making fans go gaga over them

Things have progressed quickly for this adorable couple as it was only last year that we heard rumours of something brewing between the two.

Well, with December approaching, we can't help but wait for the 'Nickyanka' wedding!

