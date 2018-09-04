Priyanka Chopra's future father-in-law Paul Jonas filed for bankruptcy?

New Delhi: For the past several months, actress Priyanka Chopra has been continuously making headlines for more than one reasons. The actress has been remaining in limelight for linkup rumours with American singer Nick Jonas, her American series 'Quantico' coming to an end after the third season and her sudden exit from Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan. Amidst all these, the actress confirmed her relationship with Nick Jonas as her family held a Roka ceremony at her Mumbai residence, which was attended by close family members of both sides, including Nick's father Papa Jonas aka Paul Jonas.

And now, reports have emerged that Priyanka's future father-in-law Paul Jonas' real estate company has filed for bankruptcy.

As per a TMZ report, legal documents obtained by the gossip website reveal that Paul Jonas' construction and the real estate company owes USD 1 million in debt that also includes USD 268,000 judgement from a case his company lost. Reportedly, Paul Jonas plans to liquidate some company assets to come up with some cash.

It is being speculated that famous Jonas brothers -- Nick, Joe and Kevin will come to the rescue of their father.

In the meanwhile, Priyanka has kicked off her next Bollywood venture. She will be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in 'The Sky Is Pink'. It is said that Priyanka is considering several Bollywood scripts as she wants to take up some more projects in her motherland.