हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's future father-in-law shares pics from the roka ceremony

Priyanka's future father-in-law - Kevin Jones - shared a few photographs from his son's roka ceremony.  

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s future father-in-law shares pics from the roka ceremony
Pic courtesy: @papakjonas

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken their relationship a step ahead. The couple had a traditional Indian roka ceremony on Saturday with just family and close friends in attendance. With the roka done, it seems to be just a matter of time when the two would take the marital plunge.

Priyanka's future father-in-law - Kevin Jones - shared a few photographs from his son's roka ceremony.

He feels elated and he has all the reasons to be so. Jonas and his family are also mighty inspired by Indian traditions and customs.

Dressed in Indian ethnic wear, Papa Jonas shared some pics on his Instagram.

Take a look at some of them here:

 

The rumoured couple painted the town red with their budding romance just a week back. Right from the time, they landed at the city's international airport to the moment they left for the US, PeeCee and her beau left their fans enchanted.

They walked hand-in-hand at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mehendi ceremony and pre-engagement bash, and look so much in love with each other.

Nick and Priyanka even flew to Goa along with the Chopras to spend some family time.

The former Miss World, who is now a popular name in Hollywood, had met Nick's family in the US a few weeks back. She had also attended his cousin's wedding! This gave rumour mills more reasons to speculate about their blossoming love. Priyanka met Jonas at the Met Gala 2017 event for the first time. 

PeeCee, who has now become a household name in the US, was seen enjoying a bicycle ride with Jonas and his family on July 4, the US Independence Day. 

Here's wishing the couple hearty congratulations.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka CHopra Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra Nick Jonas engagementPriyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close