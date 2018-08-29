Priyanka Chopra's future mom-in-law shakes a leg with her samdhan - Watch video

Mumbai: Hollywood and Bollywood are abuzz with news of Priyanka Chopra's engagement with Nick Jonas. Fans of the former Miss World are happy for her and so are admirers of Nick. The two recently had a Roka ceremony and the couple shared images of the event.

Nick's mother Denise Miller-Jonas took to Instagram to share a video of celebrations after the Roka ceremony at Priyanka's residence here.

In the video, we can see Denise and Madhu Chopra (Priyanka's mother) shaking a leg to a Punjabi track.

Check out the video here:

The couple painted the town red with their budding romance just a few weeks back when Nick visited India for the first time with his ladylove.

Right from the time, they landed at the city's international airport to the moment they left for the US, PeeCee and her beau left their fans enchanted.

They walked hand-in-hand at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mehendi ceremony and pre-engagement bash, and look so much in love with each other. Nick and Priyanka even flew to Goa along with the Chopras to spend some family time.

The former Miss World, who is now a popular name in Hollywood, had met Nick's family in the US a few weeks back. She had also attended his cousin's wedding! This gave rumour mills more reasons to speculate about their blossoming love. Priyanka met Jonas at the Met Gala 2017 event for the first time.