Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's goofy videos will drive away your mid-week blues—Watch

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday night and showed us her goofy side.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Our very own 'Desi Girl', Priyanka Chopra has been making a lot of headlines these days. The gorgeous actress will soon make her comeback in Bollywood with Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. After that, PeeCee will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'. The actress has an ocean of fan-following, both in India and abroad and keeps her fans updated with her life via social media. Priyanka is much-active on all social media platforms and her posts often leave the fans smiling.

Check out the videos, as shared by Piggy Chops on Instagram:

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Cute, right? In case you are wondering, the song being played in the video is Charlie Pruth's 'The Way I am'.

Apart from her professional life, Priyanka's love-life is high on the buzzword these days. The actress is rumoured to be dating international pop sensation, Nick Jonas. Even though there is no official announcement yet, their Instagram PDA and time-to-time public appearances assure that there is more than what meets the eye.

Nick came all the way to Mumbai with Priyanka and met her mother, Madhu Chopra. The rumoured couple also arrived together at the star-studded pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

The rumours of their relationship aren't fresh as it all began back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event.

