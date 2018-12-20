हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals Rule no 1 in their relationship

This couple continues to give us some serious relationship goals.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s husband Nick Jonas reveals Rule no 1 in their relationship
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been giving us some serious relationship goals ever since the two got close to each other earlier this year. Be it their adorable social media banters or their picture-perfect poses or the way they gaze at each other, they have been winning hearts as a couple.

Nick, who tied the knot with Priyanka in an extravagant ceremony in Jaipur in December, took to his Instagram and shared a collage of two pictures. The first photo is from their Met Gala event last year and the other photo is from their Jodhpur Christian wedding. Both the pictures have something in common, which is PeeCee's extra long train/veil. We also can't miss Nick's adorable expressions in both the photos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rule number one... never step on her train. _ @priyankachopra

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Sharing the photo, Nick stated the number one rule for a happy marriage and posted it with a cheeky post that read, "Rule number one... never step on her train. @priyankachopra."

"You always knew mister," Priyanka was quick to respond to Nick's Instagram post. 

After their wedding in Jodhpur earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick reportedly went on a brief honeymoon to Oman from where the 'Quantico' actress shared a loved-up photo with her fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Marital bliss they say.. ____

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka and Nick hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They attended their second reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. 

 

The couple is hosting their third reception in Mumbai on Thursday which will be high on glitz and glamour. 

