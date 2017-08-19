Priyanka Chopra's late night troubles

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra says sleep is evading her, and she can't decode the reason behind it. She is confused whether it is the result of jet lag or "memories on overdrive".

"So when sleep evades me and thoughts engulf my mind. I wonder is it jet lag or just memories on overdrive #latenightmusings," Priyanka tweeted.

The actress, who has been juggling work between the US and India, is back in Mumbai. However, there is no knowledge about what professional commitment brought her to her home country.

On August 16, she had tweeted: "Off and away.. Mumbai meri jaan...Home sweet home." Priyanka then posted: "Is it ok to just be home finally and just watch TV and procrastinate while I jetlag for a day before I dive into work?"

Internationally, Bollywood's 'desi girl' now has big projects like "Isn't It Romantic?" with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and "A Kid Like Jake", also starring Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer, Ann Dowd and Michaela Watkins, in her kitty.