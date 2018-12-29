Priyanka Chopra's latest pic with husband Nick Jonas is all things love

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is in limelight these days owing to her whirlwind romance with international singing sensation Nick Jonas. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 1 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. Pee Cee and Nick looked straight out of a fairytale in their wedding pictures and we can never get enough of the two!

The couple is giving major relationship goals each day and teaches us that in love, age is just a number.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a cutesy click with her husband and it shows their beautiful bond.

Check it out here:

The caption says, “Happiness in the mountains”

Well, such heartwarming pictures make us believe in the power of love!

At the Christain wedding, Pee Cee's long train left everyone in awe. Nick, on the other hand looked dapper in a tux and even got emotional when he saw his beautiful bride walking down the aisle.

A day after they tied the knot as per western tradition, Pee Cee and Nick had a traditional Hindu ceremony as well.

The couple hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception in Mumbai which was followed by the third reception that had all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

As per a Mid-Day report, Priyanka and Nick will host another wedding reception for their Hollywood friends in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebs including Dwayne Johnson, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Kerry Washington and Ellen DeGeneres are expected to attend the reception among others.