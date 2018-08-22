Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu reveals what Nick Jonas did during Roka ceremony

Mumbai: Like a typical Indian mother, Madhu Chopra too wants to see her daughter getting married. In fact, she pestered Priyanka to tie the knot until a few years ago. But now that Priyanka has chosen her future life partner, Madhu is relieved and happy at the same time.

During a conversation with After Hrs, Madhu revealed what Nick Jonas did during the roka ceremony.

"Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja. It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people," After Hrs quoted Madhu as saying.

Nick and his parents - mother Denise Miller-Jonas and father Kevin Jonas were dressed in ethnic Indian wear. In one of the photographs from the roka ceremony, Nick was seen sitting next to Priyanka with folded hands the tilak on his forehead, his eyes closed in devotion.

Though Madhu has given Priyanka her consent to do what she wants in life, she does express her desire to see her daughter getting married in a traditional Indian style. So we can definitely expect a big fat Indian wedding for sure.

Madhu is mighty impressed with Nick. Talking about her future son-in-law, Madhu said, "Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!"

Though the couple hasn't decided the date of the wedding it is likely that they may get married soon.