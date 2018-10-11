हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's pic with Kim Kardashian sends internet into a meltdown—See inside

Also, Kim K shared a picture and wrote 'She is really pretty'.

Priyanka Chopra's pic with Kim Kardashian sends internet into a meltdown—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has reached the pinnacle of success and stardom. The diva is a global icon and is often seen hanging out with international biggies. But this time, it was a totally different ball game. The gorgeous former Miss World caught up with reality TV sensation Kim Kardashian.

And the two stunning ladies posed for shutterbugs too! The duo met at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection gala in New York on Tuesday and their pictures together have sent the internet into a meltdown.

Check out the clicks right here:

Check a screen grab:

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was present at the do to extend her support to Tiffany & Co. at the launch of their Blue Book Collection. Both PeeCee and Kim K flaunted their jewells by Tiffany & Co and happily posed for pictures.

Priyanka wore a shimmering gown by ace fashion designer Giorgio Armani and Kim K opted for a shiny white cut-out gown from Rick Owens with a plunging neckline.

Desi girl Priyanka got engaged to international music icon Nick Jonas on August 18, 2018 after a private Roka ceremony at the actress's residence in Mumbai. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The couple has not really spoken anything about the wedding as yet. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

 

