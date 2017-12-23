हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Producer Prerna Arora at loggerheads with director Of Sara Khan's debut

The latest development on the stand-off between Kapoor and Arora suggests no thaw. 

IANS| Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 16:51 PM IST
Mumbai: Kedarnath, the love story featuring Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh daughter Sara Khan with Sushant Singh Rajput, seems to be embroiled in a war of nerves between its director and producer.

Sources close to the project say director Abhishek Kapoor has been giving major grief to producer Prerna Arora over the release of the film.

"Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) is hellbent on releasing Kedarnath on the same Friday as Shah Rukh Khan's latest project directed by Aanand Rai, and that's 21 December. Prerna who is negotiating with Shah Rukh Khan for a forthcoming film finds even the idea of taking on an SRK film at the box-office to be ridiculous. 

"To add to her mortification, Gattu went ahead and announced his release date on Twitter at a time when Prernaa was doing her best to convince Shah Rukh that Kedarnath would not clash with Shah Rukh's untitled film directed by Aanand Rai," says an informed source.

The latest development on the stand-off between Kapoor and Arora suggests no thaw. 

Both the parties are hellbent on their standpoint. While Arora wants to avoid a standoff with Shah Rukh, Kapoor would not budge from the release date.

