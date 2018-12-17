हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Kumar

Property issue: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to speak to Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu

Saira Banu had yesterday sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the property issue.

Property issue: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to speak to Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu
Photo courtesy: PTI photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Monday he will speak to legendary actor Dilip Kumar and his family to allay their fears over a property issue involving a city-based builder.

Saira Banu, veteran actress and Kumar's wife, had Sunday sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will in Mumbai Tuesday, to discuss the issue following the release of the builder, Samir Bhojwani, from jail.

Bhojwani had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which Kumar's bungalow has been built. The 96-year- old actor's bungalow is located in the upscale Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra.

Banu's request for a meeting with PM was shared on Kumar's official Twitter account.

"Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Sir, Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani released from jail. No action taken despite assurances by CM @Dev_ Fadnavis. Padma Vibhushit betrayed, threatened by money and muscle power. Request meeting with you in #Mumbai," the tweet read.

Banu had also tagged Fadnavis in her tweet.

Asked about the apprehension expressed by the star couple following the release of Bhojwani, Fadnavis told PTI, "I will speak to them and try to sort out the issue."

In December 2017, Banu had lodged a police complaint alleging Bhojwani was threatening and harassing her and Kumar over the property issue.

Following the complaint, the Mumbai police had arrested and booked Bhojwani. 

Tags:
Dilip KumarSaira BanuDilip Kumar bungalow issueSamir BhojwaniDilip Kumar Saira Banu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close