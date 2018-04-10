हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Public figures are open to criticism: Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon says a public figure is open to criticism, but if they retaliate, all hell breaks loose and then they are subjected to social media trolling.

IANS| Updated: Apr 10, 2018, 18:27 PM IST
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon says a public figure is open to criticism, but if they retaliate, all hell breaks loose and then they are subjected to social media trolling.

"If you are a public figure, you are open to criticism. Surely. But God forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all, hell breaks loose. And then 'they' say that celebs don't have a voice. Sadly, Twitter (is) only becoming a place for abusive trolls," Raveena tweeted on Tuesday. 

Raveena, among many Bollywood personalities, has been trolled on social media for her outspoken and forthright comments.

