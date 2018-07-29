हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Bajwa

Punjabi and Tamil film actress Sonam Bajwa's black and white photo is a real sizzler

With her perfectly toned body, captivating eyes and the perfect pouty lips, Sonam is the ultimate glamour siren!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi film actress Sonam Bajwa often wins hearts each time she posts on social media. The actress has a huge fan base with more than 2 million followers on social media app Instagram. Sonam is an avid social media user and often leaves people spellbound by her pictures. The actress is also a fitness freak and often shares her workout sessions.

The actress's latest Instagram post captures her beauty perfectly. In a black and white photograph, Bajwa looks absolutely stunning.

Check out the pic here:

 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

Mesmerising, right? We bet you can't take your eyes off the pic!

Sonam made her acting debut in Punjabi cinema with the movie 'Best of Luck' that released in 2013. Since then, the actress has starred in a number of Punjabi films such as 'Sardaar Ji 2', 'Super Singh', 'Nikka Zaildar' and the latest super-hit, 'Carry on Jatta 2'.

'Carry on Jatta 2' got the best opening of a Punjabi film in India. The film also starred Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Upasana Singh and Jyotii Sethi to name a few.

The actress made debut in Tamil film industry with 'Kappa' that released in 2014. Sonam also participated in the Femina Miss India contest in the year 2012.

