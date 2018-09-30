हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harman Sidhu

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, known for anti-drugs songs, arrested with heroine

CIA staff in-charge Dia Ram said that a police team led by deputy inspector Deshraj was present on Bhavdeep toll plaza on Ding road of Sirsa.

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, known for anti-drugs songs, arrested with heroine
File photo

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu was on Sunday arrested with four of his friends from a toll plaza in Sirsa by the Punjab Police. A total 52.10 grams of heroine was recovered from their possession.

Among those arrested were identified as Ramnik Singh patwari of Mansa, Manoj Kumar and Anurag. All of them have been booked in a case of NDPS Act registered at Sirsa's Sadar Police Station. 

CIA staff in-charge Dia Ram said that a police team led by deputy inspector Deshraj was present on Bhavdeep toll plaza on Ding road of Sirsa. The team received a tip-off that a white-coloured speeding car carrying contraband would cross the toll plaza. When the police stopped the car and searched it, they found the drug. The seized drugs are valued at Rs 5.20 lakh, said the police. All the accused will be produced in the court for remand.

The car is owned by Sidhu and was driven was Ramnik at the time of the search. According to the police, Sidhu and his friends were not addicted to drugs but also used to supply it to other local addicts.

It is to be noted that Harman Sidhu shot to fame with his anti-drugs songs in Punjab. He has so far released six albums.

Tags:
Harman SidhuHarman Sidhu drugsHarman Sidhu anti-drugs songHarman Sidhu arrested

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close