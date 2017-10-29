Raazi: Alia Bhatt's soul-stirring message post shoot is unmissable

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is all set to hit the theaters in May 2018. The shoot has just been wrapped up and it looks like Alia had developed an emotional connect with her character. The actress took to Instagram to share the news of the shoot coming to an end and shared her feelings about how difficult it is to part from a character.

Alia posted a candid photograph of herself with the director of the film- Meghna Gulzar. The two look adorable as they are 'lost in their own little world'.

Here is the Instagram post by Alia:

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Here's what the actress wrote as a caption of the picture which moved our hearts:

'And we wrapped #RAAZI last night.. Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for soo many months and then you have to let it go. This is pretty much how our life looked like on set - My director and I just totally lost in our own little world hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it '

Raazi is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and Amruta Khanvilkar. This is the first time that Alia and Vicky have come together in the film and it would be interesting to watch their on-screen chemistry. The shoot of the film took place in Kashmir and the movie is an espionage thriller.