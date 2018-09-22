हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte doesn't fret over leaked clips

Actress Radhika Apte doesn't take stress over her leaked clips and says that gives her a chance to do anything. 

Radhika Apte doesn&#039;t fret over leaked clips

Actress Radhika Apte doesn't take stress over her leaked clips and says that gives her a chance to do anything. 

The star spoke about the leaked clips that had gone viral when she appeared on the talk show "Feet Up with the Stars" presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, read a statement. 

"I first heard about it from my mum, somebody had sent it to her," Radhika said. 

The second time she heard about it from her driver. 

"Now, there is nothing to hide, I can do anything and people won't be able to make news out of it," she added.

Tags:
Radhika Aptefeet up with starsanaita shroff adjania

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close