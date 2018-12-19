हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte features in the list of IMDb Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema

New Delhi: The IMDb unveiled its list of top 10 stars of Indian Cinema for the year 2018 and Radhika makes it to coveted list owing to her successful year in the industry.

Bollywood's one of the most critically acclaimed actresses, Radhika Apte has carved a niche for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space. Her shows in digital platform Netflix are the most-talked about.

Neha Gureja the Head of International for IMDb shared, "Radhika Apte delighted audiences this year, appearing in two of the IMDb Top Indian Movies of 2018 - AndhaDhun (which ranked number 1) and Pad Man (ranked number 6). "

IMDb shares, "With a very packed schedule, Radhika Apte starred in eight titles, across genres and formats releasing online and in cinemas in 2018. The star has the most number of wide releases compared to any other star on this year's top stars list. Her most noteworthy including "Sacred Games," Padman, Andhadhun, and "Lust Stories."

Radhika Apte's succesful films this year AndhaDhun and Padman have secured top spots in the list.

Radhika's successful year started with Padman which gained both critical acclaim and box office success. The actress' last outings Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Baazaar, and Ghoul was lauded by the critics and viewers alike. From doing theatre, art films, short films to working in regional cinema, the actor has barely left any territory unexplored. 

 Earlier, Radhika was seen at TIFF 18 with Dev Patel for 'The Wedding Guest', which stars British actor Dev Patel in the leading role with her The film, written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

Radhika Apte was also honoured with the title as 'Woman of the Year' by the multiple magazines and was awarded for as the same. 

The actress also graced the cover of Forbes India's 2018 Celebrity 100 list.

