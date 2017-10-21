Radhika Apte hopes Padman does justice to Arunachalam's story

Mumbai: Radhika Apte is a part of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Padman, based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, and the actor hopes the team is able to do justice to the social activist's story.

Directed by R Balki the movie tells the life story of Arunachalam, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

"It is a sensitive subject which needs to be addressed and come out and I am sure they (makers) are doing justice to it. I am looking forward to watch it on the big screen upon its release," Radhika said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.

The film features Akshay and Sonam Kapoor in the lead.

"It has been a great experience working with both R Balki and Akshay Kumar and Sonam is a lovely friend of mine and is an amazing person," she said.

The film is scheduled to release in April 2018.