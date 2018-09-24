Radhika Apte reveals Akshay Kumar once told her that she has 'National Award Face'

New Delhi: Talented B-Town actress Radhika Apte has delivered some of the path-breaking performances winning her accolades. The critics and viewers love her work equally and that has made her one of the most sought-after actresses around.

According to DNA, the classic star was at her candid best recently on fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, Feet Up With The Stars. She talked about various things. Radhika did open up on a lot of things.

Radhika revealed that Akshay Kumar once teased her saying that he thinks she has a ‘National Award Face’. To that, she replied, “You and Sonam have won them, I haven’t so why would you say that?”

Looks like it happened when Akshay, Radhika and Sonam Kapoor were shooting for 'PadMan'.

The actress was recently trolled for frequently featuring in the Indian projects of Netflix. Radhika had three releases—Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul—this year on Netflix.

Radhika will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film AndhaDhun. The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in significant roles.