Radhika Apte reveals being offered a 'midnight backrub' by a co-star—Read inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte has often been vocal about the issue of sexual harassment inside the industry. As per a DNA report, The 'Sacred Games' actress recently spoke about the #MeeToo movement at an event and said that to bring such a movement to the Indian entertainment industry, artists need to have a good support system.

MeeToo was a movement started by Hollywood celebs in which they spoke about their sexual harassment incidents in public. The movement took Hollywood by storm and many names came out in public.

DNA quotes Radhika sharing her own #MeeToo moment at a media event. Here's what the actress said reportedly, “ I can share one incident that happened recently, I had actually hurt my back. We did the shoot and I was heading back to my room with another guy who was in the same lift. He was part of the film but we had not spoken much. He said that 'Let me know if you need me in the middle of the night for help, I can come and give your back a rub'."

"But the good part was that the atmosphere on the sets was so easy and comfortable, I told the filmmakers and they had a meeting with him in person. Then I came to know that the culture that he comes from is such that he didn't realise that he made me uncomfortable with that statement. However, later he never made me feel uncomfortable and apologised," the actress said.