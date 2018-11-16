हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte's sultry avatar for Maxim India will make your jaw drop—Watch

 Radhika turned cover girl for Maxim India magazine and her sultry avatar is breaking the internet

Radhika Apte&#039;s sultry avatar for Maxim India will make your jaw drop—Watch
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Be it her successful digital space ventures or her performance in the latest films, the actress is receiving loads of love from her fans! Radhika took to Instagram and shared a picture as well as a video which will make your jaw drop.

She turned cover girl for Maxim India magazine and her sultry avatar is breaking the internet.

Check out the pic and video here, as shared by Radhika on her Instagram handle:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

Well! The actress indeed looks alluring.

The official handle of Maxim India too shared Apte's pic with the caption, “If you have a crush on @radhikaofficial, you should probably (you must) listen up! "I don’t understand silent messages. If you like me, you need to just come and tell me. I never read into anything, so be upfront.”

Apte's digital space ventures - Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul- have received a lot of appreciation as well as critical acclaim. At one point, people even said that Netflix is becoming all about Radhika Apte! From doing theatre, art films, short films to working in regional cinema, the actress has come a long way.

She was also seen in Ayushman Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' which turned out to be a box office success.

Radhika also graced the November month issue of Vogue India magazine. She was photographed by Bikramjit Bose and was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and looked glamorous as ever!

Radhika ApteRadhika Apte picsAndhadhun

