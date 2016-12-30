'Raees' actress Mahira Khan opens up about Bollywood, says Pakistanis shouldn't be inspired by India

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees', was apparently not much amused by India earlier. In a viral video, which has recently surfaced online, the 32-year-old diva can be seen spilling her ill thoughts over India and Bollywood.

"We should never be inspired from Indians. We are not Bollywood," Mahira tells comedian Omar Sharif. It is believed that the short clip belongs to an interview from 2011.

Well, the video has emerged at a crucial moment when the release of her debut Indian movie is just a few weeks away. It is also being said that she will now not being visiting India to promote the flick

After September 18 Uri attack that left 19 Indian soldiers dead and the September 28 surgical strikes by India on Pakistan terror camps, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had strongly protested against hiring of Pakistani actors by Indian film-makers.

Still, a large section of the society supported Mahira being a part of the Rahul Dholakia directorial.