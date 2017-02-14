'Raees' promotions: Case registered against Shah Rukh Khan and team

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's train ride from Mumbai to Delhi, in January this year, apparently didn’t go too well. Now, it is being said that a case has been registered against the 51-year-old actor and his promotional team for creating ruckus at the Kota railway station.

According to a Hindustan Times report, SRK has been booked by the Kota government railway police for rioting, unlawful assembly, damaging public property and obstructing a railway official.

The report further states that the case has been lodged by a person who runs a stall on platform number 1.

However, further details are still awaited.

Shah Rukh, known for his innovative marketing strategies, left on his train trip aboard the August Kranti Rajdhani Express with 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia and actress Sunny Leone, a huge entourage of his PR team, bodyguards and select media.

He made stopovers at nine stations and waved out to the overwhelming crowds, who were screaming, shouting and even throwing things at the train's windows to grab attention.

(With IANS inputs)