'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan has a SPECIAL message for Diljit Dosanjh and we bet you can't miss it! Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on praise that is being heaped on him for his recent gangster flick 'Raees'. The movie released on January 25, 2017, alongside Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'.

While both superstars have a dedicated fanbase, the box office battle between two films is on and in some days will prove which one went ahead in this race. Meanwhile, SRK is super active on his Twitter handle these days, and is constantly tweeting/retweeting his fans about the film.

One of the sweetest message that caught our attention is the one where Shah Rukh posted a special video for singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The superstar can be heard singing the 'Udta Punjab' song which was originally sung by the Punjabi actor.

And Diljit was quick to respond with an equally adorable message.

Check out their camaraderie on Twitter through cute messages:

.@diljitdosanjh Sorry for trying to sing paaji but had to tell u how much I love u. Please watch Raees in Punjab with friends. pic.twitter.com/bLSe6FPThs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2017