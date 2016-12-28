'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan has an important advice for all New Year's Eve party animals! - Watch

New Delhi: We are pretty sure, by now, you must be all geared up with your New Year's Eve bash plans. Well, this is the night when a lot of youngsters get sloshed amidst party spirit. Also, a lot of unfortunate incidents happen because of the same. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday stepped forward with an important piece of advice for the all the party animals.

King Khan recently uploaded a short video online where he can be seen dressed in the attire of his upcoming release 'Raees' and telling his fans to be safe this NYE.

“This NYE be smart not stupid. Don’t drink and drive. Love u all,” SRK tweeted along with a short clip.

So, are you people smart enough to follow his word?

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is all set for the release of the Rahul Dholakia directorial.It is slated to hit the silver screens on January 25 next year. The film also features Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles.

This NYE be smart not stupid. Don’t drink and drive. Love u all.#DontDrinkAndDrive#RaeesKiSuno pic.twitter.com/hY7GwUP7yU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 28, 2016

The flick will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'.