'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan is travelling from Mumbai to Delhi by train – See pics
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar on Monday boarded August Kranti from Mumbai Central in order to reach Delhi for the promotions of his upcoming film 'Raees'. He is now expected reach national capital's Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.55 am on Tuesday morning.
"I am very happy. Had come to Mumbai first time in train. I am excited but nervous too because I am going in a train after a long time. This is a long journey but we will have fun, the entire team of 'Raees' is here," SRK earlier said.
Check out some pictures from his train journey:
(Pic Courtesy: ANI)
On train & listening to the new song from Raees.Dhandhe Ka #Dhingana… https://t.co/nUSlOI3jVE #2DaysToRaeesKaDin pic.twitter.com/A51vNlbx4W
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017
Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, "Raees" touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Its trailer gives a glimpse of the story backed by heavy duty action sequences, and many thrilling moments.
In the film, the "Chennai Express" star essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.
(With inputs from agencies)
