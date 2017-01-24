close
Raees: Sunny Leone travels to Delhi by train, gets amazed by Shah Rukh Khan's stardom

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 14:01
Raees: Sunny Leone travels to Delhi by train, gets amazed by Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s stardom

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on Monday boarded a train to travel to Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Raees'. Interestingly, her journey turned out to be one of the most special experiences of her life as she was amazed to see superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fandom.

"The train ride with Raees team & Shah Rukh is  one of my most memorable trips in India thus far! Will never forget! Srk fans u r so amazing!" she tweeted. The 35-year-old actress also shared a few pictures from the train ride.

Sunny was also accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber.

Set in the backdrop of Gujarat in the 1980s, 'Raees' revolves around the life of a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood. 

The Rahul Dholakia directorial will be releasing tomorrow.

First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 14:01

