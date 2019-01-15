Raghu Ram shared a glimpse of his fairytale wedding with Natalie De Luccio-Watch

New Delhi: Popular Tv host, Raghu Ram, best known for his stint in reality show 'Roadies', tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018. Raghu shared a snippet from his extravagant wedding and we bet you will never get enough of it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Raghu wrote, "This glimpse of the most amazing 3 days of our lives gives me major #Feels! So much love! So much fun!! Thank you @dsilvafilms

More coming soon #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi

Cinematography: @dsilvafilms

Wedding planner: @tabithaweddings

Raghu got engaged to Natalie in August 2018 in Toronto, Canada.Television actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu, who share a close bond with Raghu, were invited to the ceremony. Teejay took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of pictures from the day. Captioning one of the pictures, she wrote, "The main reason we were in Toronto – to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. Raghu – You have always been one of the people I love most – so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8am!!) ?? If anyone deserves happiness, it’s you and I’m so glad you found it with Natalie. (Aren’t Canadians awesome?) You guys are so great together! ?? Biggest hug ever to you.. ? @instaraghu @nataliediluccio”.

Earlier in March, Raghu introduced Natalie by sharing a post on his Instagram account. "You once told me that you needed to believe in magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel love. I feel happy. I feel hope. I feel again all because of you! It has been a beautiful year of love, laughter & adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in magic. And that happily ever after is now. I love you," he said.

Natalie also shared a picture with Raghu on her account and wrote, "Happy anniversary to the one who makes my heart sing. I love you Scooby-Doo."

Raghu and his wife separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in January 2018. After getting legally divorced, the two took to their respective Instagram handles to share photos of their wedding day and their divorce day with unusually cool captions.

Raghu and Natalie first met in 2016 for the song 'Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main'. Natalie was previously in a relationship with television actor Ejaz Khan for four years.