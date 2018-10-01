हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
krishna raj kapoor dead

Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor dies at 88

Late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor breathed her last on today at 4 am. She was 88.

Raj Kapoor&#039;s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor dies at 88
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Late legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor breathed her last on today at 4 am. She was 88.

Breaking the news on Twitter, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength, and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap”

"My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," son Randhir told PTI.The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium, Randhir said.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in May 1946 and the couple had five children -- three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.

Krishna Raj's granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too posted on Instagram. She wrote, "I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi 

(With PTI inputs)

 

Tags:
krishna raj kapoor deadKrishna Raj KapoorRaj KapoorRishi KapoorRandhirKareena

