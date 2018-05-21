Rajeev Khandelwal's heartwarming tweet on mother's demise and battle with cancer will leave you teary-eyed

New Delhi: Popular television actor turned movie star Rajeev Khandelwal, recently took to Twitter and shared an emotional note about his mother's demise and a long battle with cancer. She passed away on May 17 and a day later, Rajeev penned a heartwarming note and shared with his fans.

He wrote: “My mom passed away day before yesterday after a year n a half long fight with cancer. We fought together, we hoped together but we couldn’t come out of it together. I and my family are fine and have come to terms wth it. She now lives within me.”

“‘Gratitide’ from the bottom of my heart to all those who touched our lives during this fight and gave us their love and support unconditionally. I shall remain indebted to them forever.”

He even changed the display picture on Twitter and changed it with his mother's photo. In fact, on Mother's Day, the actor had posted an emotional message as well.

The actor became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahiin To Hoga' where he played the character named Sujal Garewal. He did a few other TV shows such as Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat (the show before Kahiin To Hoga), Time Bomb 9/11, Left Right Left, Sacch Ka Saamna to name a few before making his movie debut with 'Aamir' in 2008.

After starring in a few films, the actor is now back to the small screens with a new talk show titled “Juzzbaat”. He even featured in Ekta Kapoor's hit web-series 'Haq Se' on ALTBalaji app.